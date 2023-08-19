Blue Origin Provides Rare Look Inside Factory at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

Blue Origin has offered a glimpse inside their factory at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, showcasing hardware for their new orbital rocket, New Glenn. The image shared on Instagram reveals components including rocket stages, interstage components, and propellant tank domes. While no specific details were provided, it is unclear whether the components are test articles or potential flight hardware.

New Glenn has been in development for several years and, despite facing numerous delays, is expected to have its inaugural flight next year. This rare look at the rocket hardware suggests that Blue Origin is confident in the progress it has made towards a test launch.

The two-stage New Glenn rocket is projected to stand at a height of 322 feet (98 meters) and will have the capability to carry a payload of 14 tons (13 metric tons) to geostationary transfer orbit, as well as 50 tons (45 metric tons) to low Earth orbit. Its first stage will be powered by seven BE-4 engines. Blue Origin is also constructing BE-4 engines for United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan launch vehicle.

With a reusable first stage, New Glenn is viewed as a potential competitor to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which currently dominates the industry. Blue Origin has secured a long-term lease for Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for New Glenn launches, conveniently located near the production factory.

Additionally, NASA has enlisted New Glenn as part of its commercial launch fleet, indicating the possibility of using the rocket for crewed lunar missions. Blue Origin has agreed to build a second moon lander for NASA’s Artemis astronauts, providing an alternative option alongside SpaceX’s Starship, which was chosen in 2021.

Blue Origin’s commitment to transparency and progress is evident as they provide this rare glimpse into their factory and the advancements they have made with the New Glenn rocket.