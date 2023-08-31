The Moon and Saturn to Illuminate the Night Sky in August

In the month of August, sky gazers will be treated to two spectacular celestial events. The first is a supermoon, which will peak on the evening of August 30. This full moon will appear larger and brighter than usual because it is closer to Earth than normal. Additionally, the ringed planet Saturn will make its closest and brightest appearance of the year near the moon on August 30 as well.

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, the point in its orbit that is closest to Earth. This proximity to Earth means that the supermoon’s gravity will have a stronger effect on the oceans, potentially increasing high tide by around a foot.

The second full moon in August, also known as a blue moon, will coincide with the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters. This rare occurrence happens approximately once every 2.5 years.

Looking ahead, the next supermoon will rise on September 29, and there are several full moons and meteor showers to look forward to in the coming months. An annular solar eclipse will be visible in North, Central, and South America, while a partial lunar eclipse will be viewable in Europe, Asia, Australia, parts of North America, and much of South Africa.

As skywatchers continue to marvel at these celestial events, it serves as a reminder of the beauty and wonder of our universe.

Sources: NASA, EarthSky, National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome, Farmers’ Almanac