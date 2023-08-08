Shading Earth: An Innovative Solar Shield Tethered to an Asteroid to Combat Climate Change

Earth is rapidly warming, and scientists are developing various methods to reduce the effects of climate change. One unique approach, proposed by astronomer István Szapudi from the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy, is a solar shield combined with a tethered asteroid as a counterweight.

The concept involves reducing the amount of sunlight hitting Earth by shading it. While this idea has been proposed before, the challenge lies in the immense weight required to make a shield large enough to balance gravitational forces and prevent solar radiation pressure from blowing it away. However, Szapudi’s innovative solution includes two key features to address this challenge.

First, instead of a massive shield alone, Szapudi suggests using a tethered counterweight, which significantly reduces the total mass required by more than 100 times. Second, he proposes utilizing a captured asteroid as the counterweight, minimizing the need to launch most of the mass from Earth.

Szapudi’s inspiration for this concept came from observing people using umbrellas in Hawaiʻi to block sunlight. Incorporating a tethered counterbalance toward the Sun, Szapudi calculated that the weight of the shield and counterweight could be reduced to approximately 3.5 million tons. Although this is still far beyond current launch capabilities, the shield itself would only weigh about 35,000 tons, which is the only part that needs to be launched from Earth.

Additionally, advancements in lightweight materials could further reduce the mass of the shield. The remaining mass would be comprised of asteroids or lunar dust used as a counterweight. This tethered structure would be faster and cheaper to build and deploy compared to previous shield designs.

While the current challenge lies in the limited lifting capacity of today’s largest rockets, Szapudi’s approach brings the concept within the realm of possibility. The development of a lightweight but strong graphene tether to connect the shield with the counterweight is crucial to the success of this solar radiation management technique.

Further engineering studies are required to refine this innovative concept, but it holds potential for mitigating climate change within the coming decades.