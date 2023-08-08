The Mystery of the Fireball Sighting in Melbourne

The first hours after a fireball sighting are like a detective mystery. Last night, people across Melbourne witnessed a bright light slowly streaking across the sky, prompting them to share their sightings on social media. Video footage of the event clearly shows the fireball breaking apart, indicating its significant size.

Reports of a loud explosion and sonic booms suggest that some fragments of the fireball survived long enough to enter the lower atmosphere, making them audible from the ground. This suggests that at least a part of the fireball was dense.

The glow of the fireball displayed discernible colors, particularly orange, in some videos. This indicates that the object was not a space rock but likely human-made. The presence of plastics or metals burning up suggests that it could have been space junk—man-made objects no longer under our control and orbiting the Earth.

An early analysis by astronomer Jonathan McDowell indicates that the fireball may have been the third stage of a Soyuz 2 rocket carrying the navigation satellite GLONASS-K2, launched by the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.

The incredible brightness of the fireball is attributed to the tremendous speed at which it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere—25,000 kilometers per hour or more. The friction between the space junk and Earth’s thin atmosphere generates intense heat, causing the objects to glow brightly.

To gather more information about the fireball’s trajectory and potential landing sites, witnesses are encouraged to download the Fireballs in the Sky App and recreate the passage of the fireball’s trail. Triangulating the data from multiple sightings will help determine where any surviving pieces might have landed.

Although most space junk burns up during re-entry due to the extreme heat, some sturdier pieces, like engine blocks, may reach the ground. However, the calculations of re-entry can be imprecise, resulting in space junk landing far from its predicted location.

While space junk poses minimal danger to people and structures on Earth, improvements in tracking stations and modeling are necessary to enhance the accuracy of re-entry forecasts.

This fireball sighting marks an exciting start to Australia’s National Science Week, with numerous live talks aimed at promoting scientific understanding to a wider audience.