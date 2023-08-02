Potentially Dangerous Viruses Trapped in Permafrost May Reawaken Due to Climate Change

Ancient pathogens that have been preserved in permafrost for hundreds of thousands of years are starting to resurface as a result of climate change. According to a study, approximately 1% of these viruses could pose a significant risk to modern ecosystems. Permafrost is a frozen soil, gravel, and sand mixture bound together by ice, found in the Arctic regions of Alaska, Greenland, Russia, China, and Northern and Eastern Europe. Microbes such as bacteria and viruses can become trapped inside permafrost and remain in a state of suspended animation for thousands or even millions of years. Warmer temperatures caused by global warming can activate these dormant microbes and cause them to reproduce.

The release of these ancient pathogens due to thawing permafrost poses a potential risk because modern ecosystems have not been exposed to them for such a long period. Co-author of the study, Giovanni Strona, explained that when pathogens co-evolve with local communities over time, the risk they pose to ecosystems is reduced. However, the introduction of time-traveling invaders carries novel elements of risk. In 2016, an outbreak of anthrax in Siberia that killed thousands of reindeer and affected dozens of people was linked to melting permafrost.

To understand the potential impact of re-emerging pathogens on modern ecosystems, researchers simulated the evolution of virus-like pathogens using digital models. The simulation showed that 1% of the virus-like pathogens disrupted recently evolved bacterial communities. Some pathogens caused a significant reduction in bacterial species, while others increased the diversity of bacterial species. These pathogens were referred to as “black swans” due to their rarity and high impact. The study suggests that society needs to be prepared for any unintended consequences of the release of ancient microbes into the modern world.

The impact of these pathogens could extend to the human population, either through direct contact with thawed pathogens or through diseases transmitted by animals infected with ancient pathogens. However, the study is based on computer simulations, and further research is required to determine the actual risks they pose to animals and humans in reality. The findings were published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology on July 27.