Black Holes Devour Food at an Unprecedented Rate, Study Suggests

A recent study conducted by Northwestern University challenges the long-standing hypothesis that black holes consume matter slowly. Contrary to previous beliefs, the study reveals that black holes are voracious eaters and consume food much faster than anticipated. The findings, based on high-resolution 3D simulations of accretion disks, revolutionize our understanding of the feeding habits of supermassive black holes.

The simulations depict the accretion disk surrounding a spinning black hole as a furious whirlpool of gas. As the gas orbits the black hole, space-time distortions caused by the immense gravitational forces begin to tear apart the disk. Eventually, the disk fragments into inner and outer subdisks. The black hole first devours the inner ring and subsequently continues feeding when debris from the outer subdisk spills inward to fill the void left by the consumed inner ring.

Previous studies suggested that one cycle of the eat-refill-eat process took hundreds of years to complete. However, the new simulations indicate that each cycle lasts only a few months. This rapid variation, according to Nick Kaaz, the lead researcher, could explain the drastic changes observed in quasars, which are highly luminous objects generated by black holes feeding on gas from their accretion disks.

Earlier assumptions about the organization of accretion disks have also been challenged by the study. Scientists previously believed that the gas and particles within the disk revolved in the same plane and direction as the black hole’s rotation. However, the new simulations suggest that the regions surrounding the black hole are chaotic and turbulent.

Using the high-performance supercomputer Summit at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, researchers conducted a 3D simulation of a tilted accretion disk, incorporating gas dynamics, magnetic fields, and general relativity. The rotation of a black hole influences the surrounding space, causing the entire disk to sway like a gyroscope. The inner disk becomes increasingly inclined to wobble, resulting in collisions of gas from different regions. These collisions produce bright shocks that push material towards the black hole.

The simulations also predict that the innermost part of the disk eventually separates from the rest due to the intensifying wobbling. As a result, the subdisks independently wobble at different speeds and angles. The feeding process commences at the tearing region where the inner and outer subdisks disconnect. Friction tries to hold the disk together, but the black hole’s space-time distortions overpower it, causing collisions between the subdisks. This collision leads to the inner disk being shaved off by the outer disk and pushed inwards.

The study highlights the potential of these rapidly repeating eat-refill-eat cycles to explain the phenomenon of “changing-look” quasars. These quasars exhibit a pattern of turning on and off within a short period of time. Moreover, the simulations offer new insights into fundamental questions about the feeding mechanisms and properties of black holes.

Journal Reference:

Nicholas Kaaz, Matthew T. P. Liska, Jonatan Jacquemin-Ide et al. Nozzle Shocks, Disk Tearing, and Streamers Drive Rapid Accretion in 3D GRMHD Simulations of Warped Thin Disks. The Astrophysical Journal. DOI 10.3847/1538-4357/ace051

Sources:

Image: Pixabay

Video: Youtube