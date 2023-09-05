CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Black Holes Can Spit Out Star Remnants Years After Swallowing Them, New Study Suggests

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
Black Holes Can Spit Out Star Remnants Years After Swallowing Them, New Study Suggests

Summary:

New research has challenged the previous understanding that black holes consume stars entirely when they come into contact with them. According to a recent study, it is now believed that black holes can actually expel remnants of stars years after ingesting them, contrary to popular belief.

The study conducted by researchers at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center suggests that black holes, known for their immense gravitational pull, may not completely destroy stars that fall into their vicinity. Instead, they can eject fragments of these stars back into space over an extended period of time.

While it was previously thought that black holes consume stars entirely, this new research indicates that remnants of stars can be expelled in a phenomenon known as a tidal disruption event. These events occur when a star gets too close to a black hole and is torn apart by its tidal forces.

This finding adds to our understanding of the complex interactions between black holes and the material that surrounds them. The study provides valuable insights into the mechanisms responsible for these events and highlights the dynamic nature of black holes.

Further research is needed to explore the specifics of these events and refine our understanding of how black holes interact with stellar material. This newfound knowledge can contribute to further unraveling the mysteries surrounding black holes and their role in the cosmos.

Sources:
– NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/CI Lab

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

The Fascinating Power of Diagonalization in Computer Science

Sep 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Scientists Call for Responsible Research into Altering Oceans for Climate Change Fight

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Asteroids Set to Fly Past Earth in September

Sep 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

EA Sports WRC Game Unveiled: A New Era of Authentic Rally Racing

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Understanding Heteroplasmy and Homoplasmy in Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA)

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Kingston Launches Ultra-Compact External SSD with Up to 2TB Storage

Sep 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

The Global Digital Health Market: Trends, Growth, and Challenges

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments