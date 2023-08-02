Astronomers Spot Mysterious Changes in Jets of Gas and Dust from Black Hole

Astronomers have observed peculiar changes in the jets of highly magnetic plasma emitted by a small black hole known as GRS 1915+105. These changes occur within a fraction of a second and have been detected by the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in China. GRS 1915+105 is a binary system consisting of a regular star orbiting a stellar black hole.

As the star orbits the black hole, some of its material gets drawn in, forming an accretion disk around the black hole. Some of this material is then ejected into powerful jets that emanate from the black hole’s poles. The observed changes in the jet’s energy suggest that the black hole’s rotation is not aligned with its accretion disk, causing the jet to wobble like a spinning top.

The team of astronomers behind the observation believe that this wobbling motion is responsible for the periodic changes in the jet’s energy. When the jet points away from Earth, its energy drops, but returns to normal when the system rotates back. The observed signal has a rough period of 0.2 seconds, or a frequency of about 5 Hertz.

GRS 1915+105 is classified as a microquasar, a scaled-down version of a quasar. Quasars are extremely bright galactic centers that contain supermassive black holes. These black holes draw in matter with their immense gravity, and some of this matter is ejected in the form of energetic jets. This phenomenon also occurs in microquasars, albeit on a smaller scale.

The observed changes in GRS 1915+105, known as quasi-periodic oscillations (QPO), have never been seen before in radio waves emitted by a black hole. QPOs are valuable for studying the physics of black holes and their surrounding systems, providing insights into the feeding habits of smaller black holes.

The exact cause of these oscillations remains a mystery. One possible explanation is the precession of the jet, where the direction of the jet regularly points towards different directions and returns to its original direction every 0.2 seconds. This effect may be caused by a misalignment between the black hole’s spin axis and the accretion disk.

Further observations of GRS 1915+105 and other galactic microquasars are needed to unravel the mystery behind these QPO signals. The research was published in the journal Nature.