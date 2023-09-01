Hundreds Gather to Celebrate Black Excellence in Space at STEM Event

In early August, a Massachusetts event called “From STEM to the Stars” brought together hundreds of people near Cape Cod to celebrate Black excellence in space. The event, organized by the National Math and Science Initiative, featured four Black astronauts who have already been to space, as well as a Black astronaut candidate. The astronauts shared their stories and participated in activities designed to inspire students in STEM fields from elementary to high school.

The event highlighted the achievements of Black astronauts who are scheduled to launch towards the Moon and the International Space Station (ISS). Two pioneers in the field, Joan Higginbotham and Bernard Harris, spoke about their experiences during the event. Higginbotham, who spent 12 days in space on the space shuttle mission STS-116 in 2006, emphasized the importance of diversity and harmony in space exploration. Harris, CEO of the National Math and Science Initiative, shared his experiences from his space missions in 1993 and 1995, which were pioneering efforts in international cooperation.

According to NASA statistics, eighteen Black astronauts have flown into space out of over 600 individuals worldwide. The first Black astronaut, Arnaldo Tamayo Méndez, flew into space in 1980 on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Efforts to bring Black representation to space began earlier, with individuals like Ed Dwight participating in a military astronaut training program in the 1960s. Robert H. Lawrence, the first American Black astronaut, was selected for the Manned Orbiting Laboratory (MOL) space station program but tragically died before he could fly in space.

The event also highlighted other milestones in Black astronaut history, such as the first astronaut on a space shuttle (Guion S. Bluford in 1983) and the first woman astronaut (Mae Jemison in 1992). The astronauts emphasized the importance of diversity and the unique perspectives it brings to the table. They believe that diversity elevates everyone and makes for a better community.

In 2024, Victor Glover will become the first Black astronaut to go on a moon mission with Artemis 2. The importance of representation was evident in a story shared by Joan Higginbotham. At an event honoring Ronald McNair, a Black astronaut who died in the Challenger tragedy, Higginbotham attended as her husband’s plus-one. However, a student at the event recognized her and expressed her admiration, emphasizing the impact of representation.

Overall, the “From STEM to the Stars” event highlighted the accomplishments of Black astronauts and aimed to inspire the next generation of students in STEM fields. It emphasized the importance of diversity and the power of representation in space exploration.

