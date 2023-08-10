An Elusive “Demon” Particle Found in Superconductor, May Unlock Mystery of Superconductivity

Scientists have observed an elusive particle known as Pines’ demon inside a superconductor, almost 70 years after it was initially predicted. This discovery has the potential to unravel the secrets behind how superconductors function.

Pines’ demon is a transparent and chargeless particle referred to as a plasmon, which is a ripple that spreads through the electrons of a plasma in a particle-like manner. It is considered a quasiparticle. Theorists believe that plasmons may play a crucial role in facilitating superconductivity in various materials. Hence, understanding this phenomenon could shed light on the development of room-temperature superconductors, which are highly sought-after due to their ability to transmit electricity with minimal losses.

Researchers found Pines’ demon inside a sample of the superconductor strontium ruthenate, publishing their findings in the journal Nature. Physicist David Pines first conceptualized this particle in 1956, predicting its existence when two sets of electrons in different energy bands form two plasmons. If these plasmons become out of phase with each other, their effects may partially cancel out. Pines argued that his combined plasmon, having no mass and charge, could potentially exist at room temperature. He named this theoretical particle a demon due to its unique electron motion.

Physicists detected Pines’ demon by firing electrons at crystallized strontium ruthenate and measuring their energies as they bounced back. From this data, they calculated the momentum of the plasma wave inside the material. The results matched the predictions for an electron mode without mass, confirming the presence of Pines’ demon.

Further research in other types of metals and materials could provide valuable insights into the workings of superconductors. While the prevailing BCS theory suggests that superconductivity arises from the interaction between quantum sound waves (phonons) and electron pairs (Cooper pairs), there is a possibility that Pines’ demon also contributes to encouraging electron pairing. Exploring this avenue could lead to a better understanding of superconductivity and the development of improved superconductors.