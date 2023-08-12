Elusive “Demon” Particle Found in Superconductor, Could Unlock Secrets of Superconductivity

Scientists have observed an elusive particle known as Pines’ demon inside a superconductor, nearly seven decades after it was first predicted. Pines’ demon is a chargeless particle called a plasmon, which behaves like a particle and is believed to play a role in superconductivity. The discovery of this particle could help researchers understand how superconductors work and potentially lead to the development of room-temperature superconductors, which have been a long-sought goal in physics.

Peter Abbamonte, a physics professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, stated that Pines’ demon had been theorized for a long time but had never been studied experimentally until now. The researchers stumbled upon it while studying the superconductor strontium ruthenate, without even realizing they were looking for it.

In 1956, David Pines proposed the existence of the demon, suggesting that it would emerge when two sets of electrons in different energy bands formed two plasmons. These plasmons, when out of phase with each other, could partially cancel each other out. Pines argued that his demon, being massless and neutral, could exist at room temperatures and have distinct electron motion. However, its lack of mass and charge has made it difficult to detect.

To find the demon, the physicists fired electrons at crystallized strontium ruthenate and measured their energies as they bounced back. By calculating the momentum of the plasma wave inside the material, they confirmed the existence of Pines’ demon.

The researchers initially dismissed the possibility of finding the demon but began to suspect it as they ruled out other explanations. Ali Husain, now a physicist at the quantum technology company Quantinuum, admitted that demons were not in the mainstream of scientific research.

Further studies on other metals could provide valuable insights into the workings of superconductors. The current standard theory, known as BCS theory, suggests that superconductivity occurs when tiny sound waves called phonons pair electrons together, fundamentally changing their behavior. However, it is possible that Pines’ demon also plays a role in bringing electrons closer, which could lead to the development of enhanced superconductors.

The discovery of Pines’ demon opens up new possibilities for understanding and manipulating superconductivity, potentially leading to groundbreaking advancements in electricity transmission.

Note: This article was provided by Live Science.