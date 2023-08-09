Scientists Introduce Bison to Russian Arctic to Restore Ancient Ecosystems

Scientists have introduced bison to the Russian Arctic in an effort to restore the region’s ancient ecosystems. Twelve plains bison have been brought to Ingilor Nature Park, a protected area covering more than 2.2 million acres. These bison, also known as buffalos, traveled 5,000 miles from a nursery in Denmark and are currently undergoing a one-month quarantine before being released into their new home.

The idea behind introducing bison to the Arctic is to have them fulfill the role of extinct mammoths, which once roamed the region during the late Pleistocene epoch. Mammoths and steppe bison helped shape the landscape by grazing and recycling nutrients, thereby contributing to its ecosystem. The goal is to restore the Pleistocene landscape, which was treeless with thick soils that stored carbon, and recreate the cycle of animal dung fertilizing the ground for plant growth.

Nikita Zimov, the director of the Pleistocene Park restoration project in Yakutia, has been bringing bison to the Arctic since 2019. This year, he exchanged half of his herd of 24 bison for musk oxen to introduce to Ingilor Nature Park. Zimov aims to restore high-productive grazing ecosystems in the Arctic to mitigate climate change through ecological mechanisms.

However, not all experts are convinced the introduction of large herbivores will succeed. The current climate in the region is warmer and wetter compared to the Pleistocene era, when grasses dominated the landscape instead of trees and shrubs. Modifying the landscape to accommodate large herbivores may have unintended consequences, such as increased thawing of permafrost and the loss of carbon from soils.

Regardless, the introduction of bison to the Russian Arctic is an intriguing idea and offers a window of opportunity to reintroduce some of the extinct animals of the Pleistocene era.