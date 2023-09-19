A Warning to Snake Owners: Be Responsible with Your Pets

Rob Byrne, a man from Bishopstoke, recently had a terrifying encounter with an 11ft python that entered his conservatory through a window. Byrne is now calling on snake owners to be more responsible with their pets. He suffered minor injuries when the snake tried to bite his arm, but his quick reactions prevented the situation from becoming much worse.

After the incident, the python was captured and taken to a reptile welfare centre. This incident comes amid a rise in calls to Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service regarding snake escapes. Byrne believes that snake owners need to be more aware of the potential risks and take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents.

Chris Newman, Director of the National Centre for Reptile Welfare, highlighted the importance of responsiblity when owning a snake. He emphasized that snakes are escape artists and can disappear in a matter of seconds if given the opportunity. Newman also mentioned that many vivariums are not securely built, making it easier for snakes to escape.

Jim Green from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service echoed these concerns, stating that many snake owners struggle to provide proper care for their pets, including the cost of electricity required to heat the vivariums. He urged people to consider the financial aspect before purchasing a snake and to act responsibly if they are unable to meet the pet’s needs.

Byrne believes that the python that attacked him likely belonged to someone, as they are not native to the country. He expressed his desire to see improved safety measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

In conclusion, snake owners are being urged to take greater responsibility for their pets. Properly securing vivariums and being aware of the risks associated with snake ownership can help prevent escape incidents and ensure the safety of both humans and reptiles.

