Evolution of Foot Use in Birds Linked to Tree Dwelling

Researchers from the University of Alberta suggest that the development of foot dexterity in birds may have been influenced by their occupation of trees. Writing in the journal Communications Biology, the team analyzed images and videos of 1,054 bird species, encompassing about 10% of all bird species. The researchers found that foot use in birds was rare outside of land birds, also known as Telluraves, which are defined by their ability to live in trees. Out of the 64 bird families observed, 60 were Telluraves.

The team recorded ten foot behaviors, ranging from basic foot use to using the foot to lift objects to the beak. While most birds were able to hold objects with their claws, the ability to lift objects to their beaks was less common. Parrots were found to be the most skilled at manipulating objects with their feet, but other species also displayed foot-based skills. For example, palm cockatoos use their feet to hold sticks and drum on trees to attract mates, and burrowing owls use their feet to secure prey.

The researchers tested different evolutionary models to explain the development of foot use and found that transitioning to a tree-dwelling lifestyle likely facilitated the evolution of foot skills in birds. Living in trees led to adaptations in the foot, including longer toes, longer claws, and a stronger grip, which enabled birds to grasp branches. Once equipped with these adaptations, birds could evolve the ability to hold objects with their feet.

The study draws parallels between the evolution of foot use in birds and in mammals. Similar to birds, it has been suggested that living in trees is important for mammals to develop the ability to manipulate objects. The findings also suggest that foot dexterity in birds is not solely related to adaptations for perching, but is also influenced by cognitive and behavioral changes.

The research provides insights into the evolution of foot use in birds and highlights the role of tree dwelling in shaping their physical and behavioral adaptations.