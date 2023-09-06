Tiny Bird-like Dinosaur Fossil with Long Legs Discovered in China

A fossil of a small bird-like dinosaur with unusually long lower legs has been unearthed in China. The dinosaur, named Fuijianvenator prodigiosus, lived approximately 148 million to 150 million years ago during the Late Jurassic Period in what is now Fujian province in southeast China. This discovery is significant because it provides insight into the evolution of birds.

Unlike most dinosaurs, Fuijianvenator had elongated lower legs that were twice as long as its thighs. This unique skeletal feature sheds new light on the morphological evolution in the early stages of bird evolution. Birds diverged from two-legged theropod dinosaurs during the Jurassic period, but the fossil record from this time is limited, making it challenging to understand their early evolutionary history.

According to the study published in the journal Nature, the fossilized creature weighed around 1.4 pounds (641 grams) and was approximately the size of a pheasant. It is believed that Fuijianvenator may have been a high-speed runner due to its elongated lower legs, a characteristic associated with animals that can run quickly. However, this feature is also present in wading birds like storks and cranes, suggesting that Fuijianvenator may have lived in a swampy aquatic environment.

The fossil was found alongside other aquatic and semi-aquatic animals, such as turtles and ray-finned fish, indicating that it may have inhabited swamps. This is in contrast to other early bird-like dinosaurs that lived in trees and had a more aerial nature.

Although no feathers were preserved in the fossil, it is highly likely that Fuijianvenator had feathers, as its closest relatives in the dinosaur family tree did. However, it is uncertain whether this bird-like dinosaur had the ability to fly.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the evolution of birds and fills a gap in the fossil record close to the origin of birds. Further research on Fuijianvenator and other fossils from this time period will help scientists better understand the early stages of bird evolution.

