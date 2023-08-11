Sexually Dimorphic Vision in Butterflies Linked to Gene on Sex Chromosome

Female butterflies of some species can perceive ultraviolet color, while males see light and dark, a phenomenon known as sexually dimorphic vision. Biologists from the University of California, Irvine (UCI) have discovered that in at least one species of butterfly, the variation in vision is caused by a gene that has moved onto a sex chromosome. This finding is the first of its kind, demonstrating that a genetic change is responsible for sexually dimorphic vision.

The UCI team conducted their study on the Heliconius butterfly genus, which includes species that can perceive ultraviolet colors. The opsin gene, which produces a substance responsible for visual capacity, accounts for the ultraviolet color perception in these butterflies. However, in species with sexually dimorphic vision, only females possess the ability to see ultraviolet colors.

To investigate the genetic mechanism behind this difference, the UCI biologists focused on Heliconius charithonia, a species in which visual capacity is sexually dimorphic. When they completed the genome sequencing of this species, they discovered that the opsin gene was located on the W chromosome, which is specific to females. This is the first known instance where a single gene moving to a sex chromosome is responsible for dimorphic color vision in animals.

The researchers faced challenges in sequencing the genome of Heliconius charithonia. The W chromosome, with its highly repetitive code, posed difficulties for automated sequencing. Despite this, the team manually examined the coding and discovered that a section of the chromosome’s coding was missing in the automatic sequencing. By restoring that section, they revealed the presence of the opsin gene.

The discovery of this gene on the sex chromosome opens the door for further investigation into the mechanisms and purposes behind sexually dimorphic vision in butterflies. It is believed that the difference in vision may be the reason why females and males of certain butterfly species feed on different types of flowers. Other than butterflies, sexually dimorphic vision has only been observed in certain primates.

This research provides valuable insights into the genetic basis of sexually dimorphic vision and highlights the importance of thorough manual annotation and investigation in genomic studies. The findings have implications for understanding the evolution and purpose of visual differences between male and female organisms.