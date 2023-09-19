The Crucial Role of Coherence in Molecular Reactions

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the role of molecular coherence in reactions, which has the potential to revolutionize our ability to control molecular dynamics. By combining two techniques – crystallography and spectroscopy – scientists have gained unprecedented insights into the behavior of protein molecules.

Crystallography is a powerful tool that allows scientists to capture snapshots of molecular arrangements. Spectroscopy, on the other hand, maps the vibrations and configurations of molecules. By integrating these two techniques and using powerful X-ray laser facilities, the research team was able to observe the initial movements of molecules in response to optical excitation.

What they discovered was the crucial role of coherence in these molecular reactions. Coherence refers to the vibrational effect in the early stages of a biological reaction, rather than the actual functional motion. This distinction had not been experimentally shown before and represents a significant advancement in our understanding of molecular dynamics.

Professor Jasper van Thor, the lead researcher, explains that proteins are essential in sustaining life, but understanding their functions relies on knowing the arrangement of their atoms and how it changes during reactions. With the new technique, researchers can visualize ultrafast molecular movements and gain insights into molecular dynamics at near-atomic resolution.

This breakthrough opens up possibilities for controlling molecular dynamics on extremely fast timescales. By sharing their methodology, the research team hopes to encourage further exploration of coherences in the fields of time-resolved structural biology and ultrafast laser spectroscopy.

This study required the use of X-ray free-electron laser facilities and involved international collaborations. The researchers shaped laser light to achieve coherent control over protein motions and combined experimental data with theoretical methods. They concluded that the ultrafast motions observed were not part of the biological reaction but were instead related to vibrational coherence in the ground state.

The collaborative nature of this research, involving 49 authors from 15 institutions, demonstrates the dedication and perseverance required to achieve such groundbreaking results. This discovery has significant implications for both time-resolved structural biology and ultrafast spectroscopy, providing new tools for analyzing femtosecond timescale motion.

Overall, this research uncovers the crucial role of coherence in molecular reactions, shedding light on the complex dynamics of protein molecules and opening up new possibilities for advanced control in various scientific fields.

Sources:

– Nature Chemistry publication