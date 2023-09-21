Scientists Use Gene-Editing Technology to Create Spider Silk from Silkworms

Scientists have made a remarkable breakthrough by using gene-editing technology to turn silkworms into spider silk producers. Spider silk is an incredibly strong and durable material, even stronger than steel, and scientists have long been interested in harnessing its properties for various applications. However, due to the difficulties and risks associated with cultivating spiders, this has not been a viable option.

Silk derived from silkworms, while also highly versatile, is not as strong as spider silk. However, researchers have now successfully modified the DNA of silkworms using CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology. This modification enabled the silkworms’ silk-producing glands to create spider silk, resulting in full-length fibers that were six times tougher than the Kevlar used in bulletproof vests.

This breakthrough has opened up opportunities for the large-scale commercialization of spider silk. Silkworms are already commercially reared for their silk, so using them as spider silk producers could be a cost-effective solution. Additionally, since spider silk is a natural protein fiber, its production would have a minimal impact on the environment compared to the production of synthetic fibers, which contribute to pollution and the release of greenhouse gases.

The potential applications for spider silk are vast. In addition to creating more comfortable and sustainable garments, spider silk could be used in fields such as military and aerospace technology, smart materials, and biomedical engineering. Its strength and resilience make it an ideal material for these specialized areas.

This groundbreaking research has been published in the journal Matter, highlighting the significant progress made in utilizing bioengineering techniques to produce innovative materials. With further advancements in scaling up production, spider silk could soon become more accessible and widely used in various industries.

Source: Study published in Matter.