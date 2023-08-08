The Effects of Binaural Beats on Cognitive Performance

A recent study conducted by cognitive neuroscientist Michał Klichowski and his colleagues at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poland has found that binaural beats may hinder learning instead of improving cognitive performance as previously believed.

In the study, 920 Polish adults were tested using samples of binaural beats, classical music, a pure tone, or no sounds at all while completing online tasks involving abstract reasoning, active concentration, and working memory. The researchers discovered that listening to binaural beats actually had reverse effects on cognitive activities, weakening them instead of supporting effectiveness.

Binaural beats have gained popularity in recent years as a form of brain stimulation that enhances focus and helps individuals achieve a state of super focus. Some people also use them as a form of “digital drugs” to alleviate pain, anxiety, and depression. These beats consist of tonal sounds played through headphones, with each ear hearing beats of slightly different frequencies. It is believed that the brain registers and mirrors this difference, producing the desired brain wave frequency.

The study tested two different frequencies of binaural beats: 15 Hz, which are thought to enhance focus, memory, and learning, and 5 Hz, which supposedly generate calming theta rhythms, aid meditation, and promote sleep. Participants completed the computer tasks at home, simulating real-life conditions where individuals might use binaural beats as study tools for extended periods of time.

Regardless of what participants were told about the beats or which frequency they were assigned, the binaural beats had the same effect on cognitive performance: it worsened participants’ scores compared to their baseline scores. Other acoustic stimulations, such as working in silence, listening to classical music, or a single sound, had little to no effect on performance.

The study suggests that binaural beats might interfere with brain waves and lower their frequency, which can lead to drowsiness and difficulty concentrating. It is also possible that attempting to modulate one brain wave frequency may disrupt normal brain processes required for cognitive tasks.

Further research is needed to understand the underlying mechanisms and effects of binaural beats on cognitive performance. Recording brain waves of individuals listening to binaural beats during study sessions could provide valuable insights into their impact.

The study was published in Scientific Reports.