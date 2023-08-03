Binary System Discovered with Two Stars Close Enough to Fit Inside the Sun

A small team of astrophysicists has discovered a binary system with two stars so small and close together that they could fit inside the sun. The system, named ZTF J2020+5033, consists of a brown dwarf and a red dwarf and is located approximately 457 light-years from Earth. This proximity makes it the closest orbit ever recorded for a brown dwarf.

Brown dwarfs are unique celestial objects that are more like glowing planets than stars. They are large enough to ignite fusion at their cores but not enough to sustain hydrogen fusion, which makes them dim and difficult to study. The researchers believe that studying a brown dwarf in a binary system with a red dwarf can provide valuable insights into their properties.

The red dwarf in this binary system is significantly smaller than other stars in its category, with a radius just 17.6% that of the sun and a mass only 13.4% of the sun’s mass. On the other hand, the brown dwarf is relatively large with a radius similar to that of Jupiter and a mass 80.1 times that of the gas giant.

The team also discovered evidence suggesting that the binary system is old and that the two stars were once larger and had a greater distance between them. The data indicates that the stars will continue to move closer together, with the brown dwarf eventually starting to accrete material from the red dwarf due to its higher surface gravity.

Further research is planned to study this binary system and gain a deeper understanding of both brown and red dwarfs. Exploring how such a system formed will provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of stellar systems.

This discovery sheds light on the diversity and complexity of celestial objects in the universe, highlighting the importance of continued astronomical research to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos.