Binary System Discovered with Two Stars Close Together

A team of astrophysicists has made an intriguing discovery—a binary system with two stars so small and close together that they could fit inside the sun. The team, consisting of researchers from the California Institute of Technology, the MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, and the University of Amsterdam, has named the system ZTF J2020+5033.

Located approximately 457 light-years from Earth, the two stars in the binary system are a brown dwarf and a red dwarf. The brown dwarf is unique because it barely qualifies as a star, resembling more of a glowing planet. It is challenging to study due to its dimness. However, finding it in a binary system with a red dwarf provides an opportunity to learn more about brown dwarfs.

The red dwarf in the system is smaller than average, with a radius only 17.6% that of the sun and a mass just 13.4% of the sun’s mass. On the other hand, the brown dwarf is relatively large for its category, with a radius similar to Jupiter’s and a mass 80.1 times greater than that of the planet.

The data indicates that the binary system is quite old and suggests that the two stars were once larger and had a greater separation. Additionally, the brown dwarf’s higher surface gravity indicates that it will eventually start accreting material from the red dwarf as the stars move closer together.

The research team plans to continue studying this binary system to gain further insights into both brown and red dwarfs and to understand how such a system formed. Their findings have been submitted for publication in The Open Journal of Astrophysics.

