Wide Open Question: Binary-Star Observations Support MOND

A new study using data from the Gaia space mission by the European Space Agency suggests evidence that gravity behaves differently from what was predicted by Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein. Scientists have observed that the gravitational forces binding galaxies and galaxy clusters together are stronger than expected based on the visible matter. This has led physicists to propose the existence of dark matter, a hypothetical substance that interacts with normal matter only through gravity. However, dark matter has never been directly observed.

An alternative theory called Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND) was introduced in 1983 as a way to explain the excess gravity observed in galaxies and galaxy clusters without invoking dark matter. MOND suggests that gravity operates differently at very low accelerations. Although MOND has had some success in describing certain phenomena, it is not widely accepted as a mainstream model.

To test MOND, astronomers have turned to binary star systems, particularly ones with larger separations where accelerations are low, making MOND relevant and dark matter effects negligible. With the release of Data Release 3 (DR3) from the Gaia astrometric mission, researchers finally have the necessary data to put MOND to the test in these binary systems.

Analyzing orbital motion data from 26,500 wide-binary star systems, located within 650 light-years of Earth, physicist Kyu-Hyun Chae calculated the gravitational accelerations between the stars. Chae observed that at wide separations of more than 2000 AU, the measured gravitational acceleration deviates from the predictions of Newton and Einstein. When considering the external field effect, which describes the influence of a larger gravitational field such as that of the Milky Way galaxy, Chae found that the observed gravitational acceleration is boosted by a factor of 1.4, matching a prediction made by a specific version of MOND called AQUAL.

While some scientists, like Stacy McGaugh of Case Western Reserve University, find Chae’s results significant and compelling, others, like Indranil Banik of the University of St Andrews, disagree and question the way the data was analyzed. Banik argues that there is no MOND signal in local wide binaries.

Further investigations using different instruments and observatories are needed to gain confirmation and additional insights. These observations could involve measuring line-of-sight velocities and obtaining deep images of binary systems to confirm their separation. Chae remains unconcerned by the criticisms and believes that more research is needed before drawing definitive conclusions.