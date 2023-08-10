Evidence of Big Freeze and Adaptation of Early Humans in Europe

Ocean sediments from 1.1 million years ago show that a previously unknown big freeze drove early humans out of Europe for 200,000 years, but they eventually adapted and returned, according to new research. Sediments in the seabed off the coast of Lisbon, Portugal, contain layers that are a record of sea conditions and pollen grains which are a record of vegetation on the land. Researchers ran computer model simulations and found that average winter temperatures plummeted in many areas in Europe well below freezing, even in the milder Mediterranean.

Prof Axel Timmermann, director of the research group, explains that early humans were not well adapted to cope with such extreme conditions as they didn’t have heating, warm clothing, or enough food. This freezing and dry environment must have posed a great challenge to human survival. The oldest known human remains in Europe date back to about 1.4 million years ago in Spain, suggesting that Homo erectus had arrived in Europe from Africa at that time.

An analysis of fossil and archaeological evidence supports the theory that the big freeze had forced early humans out of Europe. Human remains dating back to about 1.1 million years ago in Spain suggest that early humans had returned to Europe after the freeze. Stone tools and footprints in ancient clays found in Happisburgh, England, dating back to about 900,000 years ago, indicate the presence of these early humans in the region.

Prof Nick Ashton of the British Museum suggests that the early humans who walked in Happisburgh had adapted to the colder conditions by developing insulation such as increased body fat or hair. These adaptations may have also led to advancements in hunting, scavenging, clothing, and shelter-making skills. These developments enabled humans to cope with subsequent periods of extreme cold and occupy parts of Europe continuously.

The Happisburgh species of humans may have evolved into Neanderthals, who were well-established in Europe by 400,000 years ago. Homo sapiens, our own species, is believed to have evolved in Africa around 400,000 years ago and established in Europe by 42,000 years ago. They co-existed briefly with Neanderthals before the Neanderthals went extinct about 40,000 years ago. This research suggests that Europe played a significant role in human adaptation and evolution.