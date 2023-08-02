Stars Exploding into Black Holes: Gammy-Ray Bursts Shed Light on the Universe’s Extreme Phenomena

Stars that are more than ten times the mass of the Sun go through cataclysmic explosions that result in the formation of black holes. These explosions are accompanied by brief and unpredictable bursts of gamma radiation, which can only be detected using space telescopes.

In 2021, the study of these bursts, specifically GRB 210619B, provided valuable insights into the nature of these star explosions and the conditions they create. During the study, scientists discovered a bright optical emission associated with the burst.

When a star’s core can no longer sustain the thermonuclear reactions that fuel it, it loses its balance and begins to collapse. This collapse leads to the explosive disruption of the star’s outer shell, resulting in a powerful galactic explosion. This is how the most massive stars transform into black holes.

Gamma-ray bursts are extremely brief and unpredictable events, lasting only a fraction of a second to several hundred seconds. Detecting the precise location and timing of these bursts is challenging because Earth’s atmosphere blocks gamma radiation. Therefore, space telescopes are used to detect gamma-ray bursts.

Although gamma-ray bursts have been recorded since the late 1960s, it was only in 1999 that scientists observed for the first time that these bursts might be accompanied by visible optical radiation.

To enable rapid detection of optical radiation, scientists have developed robotic telescopes that can gather real-time data from the location of the burst. In the case of GRB 210619B, telescopes located in the Czech Republic, Spain, and the Russian Mini-MegaTORTORA system were used to observe the burst. The data obtained from these telescopes allowed scientists to reconstruct the overall shape of the light curve, the optical spectrum at different times, and the early evolution of the optical radiation.

By studying the radiation across different wavebands, including the optical range, scientists were able to determine the physical parameters of the medium where the optical radiation originated. The study concluded that the luminous phenomenon observed during a gamma-ray burst is caused by high-energy charged particles moving at speeds close to the speed of light within a rarefied medium with a powerful magnetic field.

Studying gamma-ray bursts not only expands our knowledge about the most massive distant stars but also serves as a natural laboratory for testing fundamental physics theories. The extreme conditions found in gamma-ray bursts allow scientists to explore ultra-high energies, velocities, densities, and gravitational forces.

These observations help physicists understand the limits of existing theories, such as relativity and quantum mechanics, and contribute to the accumulation of knowledge about the universe and its phenomena.

Source: “Exceptionally bright optical emission from a rare and distant gamma-ray burst” by Gor Oganesyan et al. in Nature Astronomy (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-023-01972-4)