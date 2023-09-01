Astronomers Discover Two Long-Period Planets

A team of astronomers from MIT, the University of New Mexico, and other institutions have made a rare discovery – a system containing two long-period planets orbiting a nearby star called TOI-4600. The star is located 815 light years away from Earth.

Most known exoplanets have short orbital periods, with over 80 percent having orbits shorter than 50 days. However, far-out worlds with longer orbital periods are more difficult to detect, making their properties harder to discern. This recent discovery adds two new entries to the list of long-period planets.

The inner planet of the system has an orbit similar to that of Mercury, taking 82 days to complete one orbit. The outer planet has a much longer period, orbiting every 482 days, which places it between the orbits of Earth and Mars. Both planets are likely gas giants, similar to Jupiter and Saturn, but the composition of the inner planet may include a mix of gas and ice.

This discovery was made using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). The farther planet has the longest period detected by TESS to date and is also one of the coldest, with temperatures reaching -117 degrees Fahrenheit. In comparison, the inner planet has a more temperate temperature of 170 degrees Fahrenheit.

The study of these long-period systems is important for understanding the formation and composition of planets in our solar system and beyond. By comparing these systems to our own, astronomers can gain insights into the diversity of planetary systems in the universe. The findings were published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Overall, this discovery provides valuable information about the existence and characteristics of long-period planets, expanding our understanding of exoplanet systems and the diversity of planetary formations in the universe.

Sources:

– MIT

– University of New Mexico

– NASA