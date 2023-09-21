The Marvels of Molybdenene: A New 2D Metallic Material with Tremendous Potential

Scientists have recently developed a remarkable 2D material known as “molybdenene.” Composed of a single layer of molybdenum atoms, this metallic material holds great promise in various applications. Molybdenene exhibits excellent heat resistance, making it incredibly valuable in enhancing battery performance. Additionally, it shows potential in atomic microscopy and spectroscopy.

In comparison to the well-known graphene, molybdenene stands out due to its metallic nature. Graphene, an allotrope of carbon in a two-dimensional structure, possesses incredible strength, superconductivity, and unique quantum phenomena. Similarly, molybdenene’s single atomic layer structure grants it exceptional thermal and mechanical stability.

Molybdenene was created by heating a mixture of molybdenum sulfide and graphene to a temperature of around 3000 degrees Celsius using a microwave. This process formed hair-like structures known as “whiskers,” which contain tapered molybdenum layers. Initial tests have revealed that molybdenene is mechanically robust and could potentially be used as a coating for electrodes to enhance battery efficiency and durability. Its metallic nature also allows for freely moving electrons, making it an intriguing candidate for catalysts in chemical reactions.

Furthermore, molybdenene has exhibited promising characteristics for scientific applications. Collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology in Patna and the Australian University of Newcastle, researchers have developed a practical use for molybdenene as a measuring tip in atomic force microscopy and surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy. Its stability, excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, and thin, flat shape make it ideal for these purposes.

Molybdenene’s unique properties make it an exciting addition to the realm of 2D materials. Its potential to enhance battery performance, aid in scientific research, and contribute to catalysis opens up possibilities for groundbreaking innovations in various fields.

Source:

“Microwave synthesis of molybdenene from MoS2” by Tumesh Kumar Sahu, Nishant Kumar, Sumit Chahal, Rajkumar Jana, Sumana Paul, Moumita Mukherjee, Amir H. Tavabi, Ayan Datta, Rafal E. Dunin-Borkowski, Ilia Valov, Alpana Nayak, and Prashant Kumar, published in Nature Nanotechnology, September 4, 2023.