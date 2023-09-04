Six New Exoplanets Discovered, Bringing Total to 5,502

Scientists have made a breakthrough in exoplanet research with the discovery of six new exoplanets, bringing the total number of confirmed exoplanets to 5,502. Exoplanets are planets located outside of our Solar System that orbit around stars other than the Sun. Since the first exoplanet was confirmed in 1992, advancements in technology have led to exponential growth in the field of exoplanet research.

The recent discovery of these six new exoplanets marks another major milestone in our understanding of the worlds beyond our solar system. The total number of exoplanets has increased from zero to over 5,500 in just a few decades, demonstrating the significant progress made in this field.

The six newly discovered exoplanets are named HD 36384 b, TOI-198 b, TOI-2095 b, TOI-2095 c, TOI-4860 b, and MWC 758 c. Each planet has its own unique characteristics and orbit. HD 36384 b is a super-Jupiter that orbits an enormous M giant star. It was discovered using the radial velocity method, which measures the gravitational tug of orbiting planets on far-off stars.

TOI-198 b is a potentially rocky planet that orbits on the innermost edge of the habitable zone around its star, an M dwarf. It was discovered using the transit method, which detects exoplanets as they cross the face of their stars, causing the star to temporarily dim. TOI-2095 b and TOI-2095 c are both large, hot super-Earths that orbit around a shared star, also an M dwarf. These planets were also discovered using the transit method.

TOI-4860 b is a Jupiter-sized gas giant, known as a “hot Jupiter,” that orbits an M dwarf star. It completes an orbit every 1.52 days and is very close to its star. This is a rare occurrence for giant planets like this, especially when orbiting M-dwarf stars.

MWC 758 c is a giant protoplanet that orbits a very young star with a protoplanetary disk. The planet was found carving spiral arms into its star’s protoplanetary disk, making it one of the first exoplanets discovered in a system with such a disk.

The discovery of these new exoplanets highlights the significant progress made in the field of exoplanet research. With advancements in technology and upcoming instruments, scientists are expecting even deeper insights into the worlds beyond our solar system.

Sources:

– NASA’s Exoplanet Archive

– Definitions:

– Exoplanet: A planet located outside our Solar System, orbiting around a star other than the Sun.

– Pulsar: A rotating neutron star that emits regular pulses of radiation.

– Jupiter: The largest planet in the solar system, located the fifth planet from the Sun.

– Venus: The second planet from the Sun, known for its similar composition, size, and mass to Earth.

– NASA: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, responsible for space exploration and research.