Best Beginner Telescopes: Top Picks for 2023

Gazing up at the night sky and observing the stars and planets can be a truly magical experience. With advancements in technology, amateur astronomy has become a hobby that is accessible to anyone interested. Today, you no longer need star maps or manual guiding to find celestial objects. Modern computerized telescopes with auto-guided motorized mounts can do all the work for you.

Smart telescopes with built-in cameras and Wi-Fi connections have also made stargazing more convenient. These telescopes allow you to control them using a tablet app, eliminating the need to stand outside in the cold. You can simply sit indoors with a hot mug of cocoa while enjoying the images captured by the telescope on your device’s screen.

The best telescopes for beginners are either smaller and more affordable than those used by professional astronomers, or they come with advanced automation features that make observing the night sky much easier. These telescopes offer great views of the Moon, planets, nebulae, and galaxies.

Here are some top picks for beginner telescopes:

1. Celestron NexStar 4SE: This computerized telescope has a GoTo mount that can automatically navigate to over 40,000 celestial objects. It’s the perfect starter scope for most beginners.

2. Celestron Inspire 100AZ: For those who prefer the traditional way of stargazing, this non-motorized telescope comes with a tripod and two eyepieces to help you find stars and planets on your own.

3. Unistellar eQuinox 2: This smart telescope features a built-in camera that allows you to view the images on your phone or tablet. You can control the telescope and explore the universe from the comfort of your home.

4. Vaonis Vespera: If you’re on a budget, this budget smart telescope offers a great value option. You can navigate the night skies using your phone and enjoy state-of-the-art technology.

5. Sky-Watcher Skyliner 200P: For deep space observation, this 8-inch telescope provides excellent light-gathering power and comes with a non-motorized mount.

6. Celestron Travel Scope 70: This affordable telescope offers enough magnification to view Saturn’s rings and details on the lunar surface. It’s a great gift for budding astronomers.

These telescopes cater to different needs and budgets, making it easier for beginners to get started in the world of astronomy.