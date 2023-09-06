The Large Hadron Collider Upgrades Continue: Strongest Magnets Ever Used in a Particle Accelerator

Contrary to fears of cataclysmic disaster, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has been instrumental in expanding our understanding of subatomic particles since it first came online in 2008. The LHC identified the Higgs boson and has been continuously upgraded to enhance its capabilities. Recently, experts at Berkeley Lab completed a crucial part of the ongoing High Luminosity (HL-LHC) upgrade by producing a collection of 111 high-tech superconducting cables that will become the strongest magnets ever used in a particle accelerator.

The niobium-tin magnets, which will be a part of the LHC’s new set of magnets, were developed through collaboration between Berkeley Lab, Fermilab, and other research institutions. The process began with the winding of superconducting wire into thicker cables at Berkeley Lab. Each cable comprises 40 individual strands wound around a stainless steel core. Precision was key, as any overlap of the wires would render the cable useless.

After the cables were manufactured, they were sent to Brookhaven Lab and Fermilab to be heated and coiled. Subsequently, the coiled cables returned to Berkeley Lab, where they were assembled into quadrupoles, which are four-unit coiled magnets. These magnets will be positioned near the detectors and will play a crucial role in compressing particles into tighter beams before they collide.

The HL-LHC upgrade aims to significantly increase the amount of data collected by the LHC, anticipating a five to ten-fold increase. The use of niobium-tin magnets, with their greater magnetic field power, is vital to achieving this goal. Alongside these magnets, longer quadrupole magnets being produced at CERN will further enhance the LHC’s capabilities. The HL-LHC upgrade is scheduled to begin in 2026, with installation taking place over the next two to three years, ultimately bringing the upgraded LHC online by the end of the decade.

It is expected that the HL-LHC will be operational until the early 2040s, further advancing our understanding of subatomic particles and pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery.

Definitions:

Large Hadron Collider (LHC): The world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator located at CERN in Switzerland. It is used by scientists to conduct experiments and investigate the fundamental properties of matter.

Subatomic particles: The building blocks of matter that exist at a smaller scale than atoms, including protons, neutrons, and electrons.

Higgs boson: An elementary particle discovered at the LHC in 2012 that helps explain the origin of mass in the universe.

High Luminosity (HL-LHC) upgrade: An ongoing project to enhance the capabilities of the LHC by increasing the amount of data it can collect and improving its overall performance.

Niobium-tin magnets: Superconducting magnets that use a compound of niobium and tin to generate strong magnetic fields.

