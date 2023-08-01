France’s Leading Bed Bug Expert Breeds and Feeds Bed Bugs for Research

Jean-Michel Berenger, an entomologist at Marseille’s IHU hospital, is France’s leading bed bug expert. He not only studies the tiny red blood-suckers but also breeds them. Every week, Berenger offers his breeding farm of bed bugs a feast of human blood heated to 37°C, contained in capsules sealed to imitate skin.

The bed bugs are confined within accordion-folded pieces of cardboard, swarming by the hundreds. The colony consists of males, females, and their offspring in all five stages of development.

Berenger procures bags of blood, not suitable for human use, from the Etablissement Français du Sang (French blood service agency). However, when a particular strain does not feed on the artificial membranes, he resorts to feeding them by inverting the box onto his own arm. This allows the bed bugs to feast on his blood.

Interestingly, Berenger is not the first passionate entomologist to offer up his own skin and blood for the sake of hungry bed bugs. Lous Sorkin, Manhattan’s bed bug specialist, also fed the bed bugs in his care by inverting jars on his arm. Sorkin described it as painless, and any swelling would subside within an hour or two.

These entomologists’ willingness to provide their own blood for bed bug research highlights their dedication to studying and understanding these pests. By breeding and studying bed bugs, they contribute to knowledge that can potentially aid in developing effective control methods against bed bug infestations.