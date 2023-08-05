Barreleye Fish: Features and Behavior

Barreleye fish, scientifically known as Macropinna microstoma, inhabit the Bering Sea and North Pacific Ocean at depths ranging from 2,000 to 2,600 feet (600 to 800 meters). These peculiar creatures possess unique tubular eyes that can rotate, allowing them to gaze upward through their transparent foreheads. Despite appearing green, the lenses of their eyes are actually tinted with a yellow pigment, aiding them in distinguishing between sunlight and bioluminescence.

One fascinating feature of barreleye fish is their ability to filter out sunlight with their specialized eyes. This adaptation prevents them from being deceived by predators attempting to erase their shadows. In the ocean’s twilight zone, where only faint shadows are visible, barreleye fish utilize this ocular trick to locate prey silhouetted against the illuminated waters above and detect objects in front of them.

When hunting, barreleyes remain motionless in the dark until they identify potential meals passing overhead. They swiftly ascend to capture their prey in their mouths and rotate their eyes into a forward-looking position to maintain focus. A rare sighting of one of these peculiar deep-sea fish occurred in 2021 off the coast of California in the Monterey Canyon. Scientists observed barreleye fish feasting on crustaceans and larvae entangled in the tentacles of siphonophores, jellyfish-like organisms that can form strands up to 130 feet (40 meters) in length.

Although the transparent heads of barreleyes may provide protection against stinging cells on the tentacles, many aspects of their lives and behavior remain uncertain. Further research is needed to unveil the full extent of their adaptations and ecological significance.