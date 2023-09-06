CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

The 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse to Coincide with New Mexico’s Balloon Fiesta

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
The 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse to Coincide with New Mexico’s Balloon Fiesta

The 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse is set to occur on October 14th, and it will coincide with one of New Mexico’s biggest events, the Balloon Fiesta. During this celestial event, observers will have the opportunity to witness the stunning “ring of fire” phenomenon, where the moon partially covers the sun.

The partial eclipse is expected to begin shortly after Balloon Fiesta’s scheduled mass ascension at 9:13 a.m., with the peak occurring at 10:34 a.m. Spectators will be able to see the ring of fire for approximately five minutes. To enhance the experience, Balloon Fiesta officials have planned a special balloon glow to take place during the darkness of the eclipse, creating a unique and mesmerizing atmosphere.

Executive director Sam Parks expressed his excitement, stating that experiencing the International Balloon Fiesta and Annular Solar Eclipse together in Albuquerque will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Collaboration with NASA experts ensures that guests will have the best possible viewing experience of New Mexico’s skies in October.

To facilitate safe viewing, NASA will be present at Balloon Fiesta Park, distributing 80,000 glasses that enable observers to safely witness the eclipse without harming their eyes.

The 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse is a highly anticipated event where the moon aligns with the sun, leaving a visible ring of sunlight surrounding the moon’s silhouette. This occurs when the moon is near its farthest point from Earth in its elliptical orbit, resulting in it appearing smaller than the sun in the sky. As a result, the moon does not completely cover the sun, creating the ring of fire effect.

Source: Original article without URL.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

New Stem Cell Breakthrough: Scientists Create Synthetic Human Embryo Model

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Possible Evidence of Earth-Like Planet Found in Kuiper Belt, Japanese Astronomers Say

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Neanderthals May Not Have Buried Their Dead with Flowers, New Study Suggests

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Xiaomi to Launch New Foldable Phone: Xiaomi MIX Flip

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Clubhouse Introduces New Format, “Chats,” in an Effort to Regain Relevance

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Mortal Kombat 1 Introduces Nitara as a Playable Character, Voiced by Megan Fox

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Introducing the GoPro Hero 12 Black: Enhanced Features for Action Camera Enthusiasts

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments