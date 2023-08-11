Bacteria in Hot Springs May be Closest to Mitochondria Precursor

A group of genomic researchers in Mexico have identified a type of bacteria that may be the closest modern relative of the precursor to mitochondria. The researchers surveyed thousands of bacterial genomes in search of those that closely matched the attributes of the mitochondria precursor genome. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, focused on modern alphaproteobacteria and identified marine bacteria commonly found in hot springs as potential candidates for representing modern relatives of the ancient mitochondria precursor bacteria. These bacteria thrive in hot springs due to the high oxygen levels present in these locations.

The existence of mitochondria precursor bacteria is crucial in understanding the evolution of life on Earth. Approximately 1 billion years ago, these precursor bacteria emerged, leading to the evolution of modern life forms. However, because they left no physical evidence, scientists have to rely on other methods to approximate their genomes. The researchers in this study specifically looked for the production of lipids, a characteristic shared by all mitochondria, in the genomes of modern bacteria. They found that only a few types of bacteria produce these specific lipids, narrowing down the search.

The identification of potential modern relatives of mitochondria precursor bacteria provides important insights into the origin and evolution of cellular metabolism. The study contributes to our understanding of the bacterial ancestry of mitochondria and sheds light on the early stages of life on Earth. Further research in this area could unveil more details about the relationship between bacteria and mitochondria and the role they played in shaping life as we know it today.