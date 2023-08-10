Two Enormous Solar Flares Cause Disruptions on Earth

Earlier this week, two massive solar flares erupted from the Sun, causing disruptions on Earth. The first flare, known as the X1.6 Flare, was emitted on Saturday. It caused a strong radio blackout event on the daylit side of the Earth, affecting the US, Canada, and the Pacific Ocean. The second flare, referred to as the X1.5 Flare, hit Earth on Monday. It led to the degradation and loss of high-frequency radio signals on the sunlit side of the planet.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation emitted by the Sun. While they cannot physically affect humans on the ground, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel. These disruptions can impact radio signals and create difficulties for spaceflight missions.

Last September, the Solar Orbiter spacecraft, a joint mission of ESA and NASA, experienced the effects of a coronal mass ejection from the Sun. Solar storms, like these solar flares, can pose a challenge for unprepared satellite missions. However, the Solar Orbiter was able to withstand the intense conditions as it was built to withstand the solar environment.

Solar flares serve as a reminder of the immense power and activity happening on the Sun. They highlight the need for continued research and understanding of space weather, as well as the importance of developing technology that can withstand these cosmic storms.