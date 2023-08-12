Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

Colorado is in for a celestial treat this weekend as the Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak. This annual event will illuminate the night sky with bright streaks of light. While the meteor showers technically run from July 14 to September 1, the peak is expected to occur on the night of August 12, going into the early morning of August 13. This year’s display is anticipated to be especially vibrant due to the small sliver of the moon and minimal light pollution. Astronomers predict that spectators may be able to see anywhere from 50 to 70 meteors per hour.

However, the weather may pose a challenge for meteor watching enthusiasts. The monsoon is projected to surge over the weekend, bringing clouds and late-day showers and thunderstorms to the state. This could obstruct visibility and make it difficult to observe the meteors amongst the clouds.

For those in the Front Range area, the best time to view the Perseids is from 11 p.m. until dawn the next day. Simply look towards the north-northeast sky for the best chance of spotting the meteors. It is recommended to find a location away from city lights to enhance the viewing experience.

The Perseid meteor shower is an annual event that occurs as Earth passes through the debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. The particles burn up upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere, creating the spectacle of shooting stars.

To enjoy the Perseid meteor shower, remember to dress warmly, bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, and have patience as you gaze at the night sky. It is a wonderful opportunity to marvel at the wonders of the universe.