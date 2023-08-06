Reanimated Nematode Found in Siberian Permafrost After 46,000 Years

Researchers have successfully revived a soil nematode that had been dormant in Siberian permafrost for approximately 46,000 years. The nematode, Panagrolaimus kolymaensis, was brought back to life after being discovered in frozen deposits 40 meters below the surface. The study, published in the journal PLOS Genetics, reveals that the nematode shares genes related to survival with the model organism, Caenorhabditis elegans, and suggests that exposure to mild desiccation prior to freezing can extend the duration of dormant survival in extreme conditions.

Cryptobiosis, a state of suspended animation, allows certain animals such as tardigrades, rotifers, and nematodes to withstand harsh environments. Previous studies have reanimated nematodes from fossilized burrows in silt deposits, but this discovery extends the reported duration of cryptobiosis by tens of thousands of years. Through genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis, the researchers identified P. kolymaensis as a previously undescribed species.

Comparing its genome to C. elegans, the researchers found common genes involved in cryptobiosis. Both species increased production of the sugar trehalose when exposed to mild desiccation, which could aid in survival during extreme conditions. Moreover, the nematodes that were exposed to mild desiccation before freezing showed improved survival at -80°C. This treatment also benefited C. elegans, as its larvae survived for 480 days at -80°C and retained their viability and reproductive capabilities after thawing.

The study suggests that by adapting to cope with short-term extreme conditions like permafrost, nematodes may possess the capability to remain dormant over geological timescales. Additionally, fluctuations in the environment may play a role in determining the duration of an organism’s cryptobiotic state.

The findings provide valuable insights into the survival mechanisms of these ancient organisms and highlight the potential for long-term dormant survival in extreme environments. Further research in this field could lead to a better understanding of the genetic adaptations that enable organisms to withstand harsh conditions and potentially uncover new avenues for preserving life in extreme environments.