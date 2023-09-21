NASA’s Perseverance Rover Navigates Boulders with Autonomous Driving System

NASA’s Perseverance rover is making impressive progress as it navigates its way through challenging Martian terrain. With the help of its self-driving system, AutoNav, Perseverance has managed to traverse a field of boulders nicknamed “Snowdrift Peak” in record time. In fact, Perseverance has set speed records for rovers on Mars since its landing in February 2021.

AutoNav allows Perseverance to autonomously navigate through rough terrain, reducing the time spent driving between areas of scientific interest. Tyler Del Sesto, the deputy rover planner lead for Perseverance at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, described the boulder field as being denser than anything the rover has encountered before, but the team decided to take on the challenge rather than go around it, as that would have taken weeks.

On June 26, Perseverance entered the eastern edge of Snowdrift Peak and made a straight-line route through the field, covering 1,706 feet (520 meters). By the time it exited the western edge on July 31, it had logged 2,490 feet (759 meters), with AutoNav maneuvering around additional rocks not visible in the route planning images.

Perseverance’s autonomous driving capabilities have been facilitated by advancements in technology. Previous rovers, such as Sojourner, Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity, paved the way for Perseverance by utilizing early versions of autonomous navigation systems. However, Perseverance benefits from faster cameras, allowing real-time image processing, and an additional computer dedicated solely to image processing, eliminating the need to pause and analyze its next move.

The rover’s autonomous driving system has enabled it to achieve several impressive off-roading records on Mars. It holds the record for the longest drive without human review, covering 2,296.2 feet (699.9 meters). However, the recent navigation through Snowdrift Peak’s boulder-filled terrain has impressed even the engineers who plan the rover’s movements.

Overall, Perseverance’s ability to autonomously navigate through challenging terrain allows it to spend more time on scientific exploration and data collection, bringing NASA one step closer to its goal of eventually bringing Martian rock samples back to Earth for further investigation.

Sources:

– NASA/JPL-Caltech: [source article]