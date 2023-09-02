CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Ancient Greek Inventions: Robots and Calculating Machines

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 2, 2023
The Ancient Greeks were known for their contributions to philosophy, mathematics, astronomy, and medicine. However, they also surprised the world with their inventions, such as the world’s first robot.

In the 3rd Century BC, the Ancient Greek elite were introduced to Automate Therapaenis, the automatic maid. This life-sized doll was equipped with a mechanism that allowed the transfer of wine and water from separate jugs, which would then flow into the jug she held. When a person placed a drinking cup on her free hand, the weight of the cup would push her left hand down, dispensing wine into the cup. The device was ingenious, as it could fill the cup with pure or diluted wine in the desired quantity.

The Antikythera mechanism is another remarkable invention attributed to the Ancient Greeks. Discovered in a shipwreck off the coast of Greece in 1901, this ancient device was initially misunderstood. It wasn’t until a year later that a hidden gear was found inside. Subsequent investigations revealed that the Antikythera mechanism was an analogue computer used to calculate the cycles of the cosmos. Additionally, it could track the variable motion of the moon and had thousands of Ancient Greek characters etched into its surface.

These inventions demonstrate the advanced knowledge and technical skills of the Ancient Greeks. They continue to inspire and intrigue researchers today, as new discoveries are continually made about their achievements.

