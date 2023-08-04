The Joy of Stargazing: Connecting with the Cosmos

The stars today are more accessible than ever with the increase in crewed missions to space, NASA’s efforts to send astronauts to the moon, and pocket-sized technology for stargazing. However, attempting to recreate the awe-inspiring experience of the night sky in our own backyards can be underwhelming due to the saturation of city lights that drown out the stars.

Swapna Krishna, author of the book “Stargazing: Contemplating the Cosmos to Find Inner Peace,” offers a guide to appreciating the night sky no matter where you are. Krishna believes that even a single shining star can help us connect with our center and the larger universe. She herself lived in a city and found solace in looking at the sky.

“Stargazing: Contemplate the Cosmos to Find Inner Peace” goes beyond simply teaching readers how to find constellations. It delves into the history of stargazing, exploring the practices and rituals of cultures that had a more intimate relationship with the night sky.

Krishna’s book stands out for its ability to make complex astronomical concepts accessible to readers of all ages and for its focus on non-Western perspectives. The history of stargazing presented in the book highlights how indigenous peoples from different parts of the world viewed the stars. Krishna aims to give readers a broad perspective on stargazing and to show that there are diverse ways to interpret and connect with the sky.

The book recognizes the important role of stars in religious and cultural practices. Krishna, who is Hindu, incorporates meditative sections that guide readers in using the stars to explore their own relationships with themselves and existence. She emphasizes that there are no strict rules for meditation and encourages individuals to find what works best for them.

According to Krishna, the book is about accepting who we are and our place in the world, while acknowledging that it’s okay to still be searching. The stars provide an ideal starting point for this journey, evoking both a sense of humility and a feeling of connection to something greater.

“Stargazing: Contemplating the Cosmos to Find Inner Peace” offers a unique perspective on stargazing, combining history, cultural insights, and meditation practices. It invites readers to gaze at the stars with a renewed sense of wonder and a deeper understanding of our place in the cosmos.