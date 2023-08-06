Australian military funds project to grow “DishBrains” for AI development

The Australian military is funding a project to grow intelligent “mini-brains” in petri dishes. These “DishBrains” will be used to design better artificial intelligence (AI) systems and potentially merge AI with human brain cell processing features. Scientists have already been able to coax stem cells into growing three-dimensional tissues called organoids that resemble the structure and function of different organs, including the brain. These organoids contain neurons that can send electrical signals to one another, making them useful for brain research.

Researchers at Monash University in Australia achieved a breakthrough in 2022 by training brain organoids to play Pong, a computer game. They stimulated the organoids using microelectrode arrays, which are also used in some brain implants. By stimulating specific electrodes to indicate the path of the ball and the location of the paddle, the organoids learned to produce signals that moved the paddle up or down. The researchers motivated the cells by applying the “free energy principle,” which suggests that the brain minimizes disorder by making accurate predictions about its environment.

The next step is to address an issue that affects AI algorithms but not human brains: catastrophic forgetting. AIs often forget previously learned information when taught something new, whereas humans retain knowledge. Overcoming this issue could lead to the development of AIs capable of continual learning. Monash University and Cortical Labs have secured funding to research this problem and aim to replicate the biological mechanisms of continual learning in AI systems.

The long-term goal is to replace traditional silicon computer chips with intelligent organoids to create advanced biocomputers. By building AIs on the foundation of the human brain, these systems could become more efficient and flexible. However, this field is still in its infancy, with challenges such as scaling up the number of cells in a brain organoid and developing robust vascular networks. Despite the hurdles, researchers believe that if they can achieve the promise of organoid intelligence, it will revolutionize technology.