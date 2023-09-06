Australia to Send Rover to the Moon as Part of NASA’s Artemis Program

Australia will be sending its own robotic rover to the moon for the first time as part of NASA’s Artemis missions. The Australian Space Agency plans to launch the rover as early as 2026, with the goal of collecting lunar soil, or regolith, that will be used in NASA’s attempt to extract oxygen from the sample. This is a crucial step towards establishing a sustainable human presence on the moon.

While the rover has yet to be named, the Australian Space Agency has launched a competition for Australian residents to submit name suggestions. The agency will select four favorites from the public submissions and conduct a public vote to determine the winner, which will be announced in early December. The deadline for entries is October 20th.

NASA’s Artemis program aims to establish a permanent and sustainable human presence on and around the moon by the late 2020s. This endeavor will not only pave the way for future crewed missions to Mars but also provide valuable skills and knowledge for space exploration. The program has already launched its first mission, Artemis 1, which successfully sent an uncrewed Orion spacecraft to lunar orbit and back in late 2020.

Artemis 2, scheduled for late 2024, will involve sending four astronauts around the moon. The subsequent mission, Artemis 3, is planned for late 2025 or 2026 and will land near the lunar south pole. To achieve these ambitious goals, NASA is leveraging commercial and international partnerships. The inclusion of the Australian rover on an upcoming mission is a testament to the collaborative nature of the Artemis program.

The European Space Agency contributes Orion’s service module, while SpaceX’s Starship vehicle will serve as the program’s first crewed lunar lander. Australia’s expertise in remote operations will be invaluable to the success of the mission, and the participation of other nations highlights the global effort to explore and utilize the resources of the moon.

Sources:

– Australian Space Agency

– NASA