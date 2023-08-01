August to Start and End with Full Supermoons

August will begin with a full supermoon, rising less than 226,000 miles (363,300 kilometers) from Earth. Supermoons occur when a full Moon happens within 90% of its closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Typically, there are three or four supermoons per year, but this month is special.

The first supermoon will be on August 1, and the second will be on August 30. This is a rare occurrence, as the last time two full supermoons happened in the same month was in 2018, and it won’t happen again until 2037.

The distances of the supermoons from Earth are approximately 222,158 miles (357,530 km) for the first one and slightly closer at around 222,043 miles (357,344 km) for the second one.

These supermoons have their own nicknames. The first one is called the Sturgeon Moon, named by the Algonquin tribes in the northeastern United States due to the abundance of sturgeon fish caught during this time of year. The second one is a blue Moon, not because it appears blue, but because it is the second full moon in a month.

August’s supermoons are part of four consecutive supermoons happening this year, with the first one occurring on July 2 and the last one on September 28. Additionally, there will be four consecutive supermoons in 2024, happening from August to November.

These supermoons in August are particularly noteworthy. The blue supermoon will be the closest to Earth this year and the last monthly blue Moon until May 2026. So, get your telescopes ready and hope for clear skies. August is going to be a month to remember.