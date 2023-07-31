August brings two Supermoons: The Full Sturgeon Moon and the Full Blue Moon

August is an exciting month for moon enthusiasts, as it begins and ends with two Supermoons. The Full Sturgeon Moon will rise on August 1st, followed by the Full Blue Moon on August 30th. Both of these full moons are also Supermoons, marking the midpoint in a series of four such lunar events that started with the Full Buck Moon in July.

The Sturgeon Supermoon will rise in New York City at 14:31 EDT and set at 05:11 EDT on August 3rd. After this, the illuminated side of the moon will gradually recede, entering its “waning” phase. Each day, the waning moon will rise and set an hour later.

On August 16th, the new moon will mark the beginning of a new lunar cycle. During this phase, the moon is completely dark, absent from the night sky. It will rise and set at around 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.

Following the new moon, the illuminated side of the moon will slowly turn towards Earth, brightening its appearance. This phase, called “waxing,” will lead to the next Supermoon, the Full Blue Moon on August 30th.

Supermoons occur because the moon’s orbit around Earth is not a perfect circle but an ellipse. This means that at certain points in its orbit, the moon is closer to the Earth, resulting in a larger and brighter appearance. The size difference between its closest point (perigee) and furthest point (apogee) is about 14%.

During the Full Sturgeon Moon, the moon will be around 222,158 miles (357,530 km) from Earth. On the other hand, during the Full Blue Moon, it will be around 222,043 miles (357,343 km) away, making it the closest and brightest Supermoon of 2023.

Supermoons can result in a 30% increase in brightness and a 14% increase in the size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. While these differences may not be easily noticeable to the naked eye, experienced moon-watchers can observe them.

The “summer of supermoons” will end with the Full Corn Moon on September 28th. Unfortunately, next year will have only two supermoons, occurring on September 18th and October 18th, 2024.

