Moonwatchers in for a Rare Treat with Blue Moon and Supermoon

Moonwatchers are in for a rare treat this month with the occurrence of a Blue Moon. A Blue Moon refers to either the third full moon in a season with four full moons, or a second full moon in a single month. The Blue Moon is set to rise on August 30, at 9:35 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. This particular Blue Moon is also considered a “supermoon” as it is the second full moon in August and will appear larger and brighter than usual due to its close proximity to Earth.

Blue Moons occur approximately every two and a half years. Despite the name, Blue Moon is not an astronomical term. Instead, it refers to two specific occurrences: a calendrical Blue Moon, which is a second Blue Moon in a month, or a seasonal Blue Moon, which is a fourth full moon in a season. In this case, the August Blue Moon is a calendrical one.

To understand full moons, it’s important to note that a full moon happens when the moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun, approximately every 29.5 days. Although the moon is technically “behind” Earth, it is not always in Earth’s shadow. Lunar eclipses only occur when the moon passes through the shadow of Earth.

In addition to the Blue Moon, moonwatchers will also have the opportunity to witness a supermoon. A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth. This causes the moon to appear slightly larger and brighter than usual. Although the moon can be this close to Earth at any time, it is more notable when it coincides with the full phase.

On the same day as the Blue Moon, the moon will also make a close approach to the planet Saturn. The closest approach will occur at 2:07 p.m. Eastern Time. Observers in central Europe will have the best opportunity to witness the conjunction of the moon and Saturn.

For those interested in observing the Blue Moon and other celestial events, consider using telescopes, binoculars, or cameras for astrophotography. This rare occurrence is an excellent opportunity to delve into the wonders of the night sky.