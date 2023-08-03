August Skywatching Events: Meteor Showers, Full Moons, and More

Clear your mid-month schedules and get ready for a spectacular cosmic show this August. From meteor showers to Full Moons, the sky is set to dazzle skywatchers around the world.

On August 1st, prepare to witness the Super Sturgeon Moon. This Full Moon will be a Super Moon, appearing larger than usual due to its proximity to Earth. It is also known as the Sturgeon Moon after the ancient fish species found in North America.

After the Super Sturgeon Moon, Mercury will take center stage on August 10th. This is the best time to catch a glimpse of Mercury, as it will be farthest from the Sun’s glare. Use a sky map to locate this tiny planet in the evening sky.

The Perseid Meteor Shower, the highlight of the season, will peak on August 12th and 13th. With an impressive rate of up to 100 meteors per hour, this shower is sure to captivate both astronomy enthusiasts and casual stargazers. Look towards the Perseus constellation to catch this breathtaking display. For the best viewing experience, find a spot away from city lights.

On August 16th, get ready for the Micro New Moon. Following the Full Moon, the Moon will retreat into the Sun, appearing smaller and farther away from Earth.

August 27th marks the opposition of Saturn. This is an excellent opportunity to observe Saturn and its beautiful rings. Use a small telescope for the best view of this gas giant.

To conclude the month, we have the Super Blue Moon on August 31st. A Blue Moon occurs when a second Full Moon appears within the same calendar month. Since the Moon will be closer to Earth, it will appear larger than usual, creating a Super Blue Moon.

Mark your calendars and prepare to be amazed by the celestial wonders in store this August. Keep an eye on the weather and download The Weather Channel App for the latest updates on these astronomical events.