Researchers Develop Coherent and Controllable Spin-Optical Laser Based on a Single Atomic Layer

Researchers at the Technion—Israel Institute of Technology have made a significant breakthrough in the field of spin-optics, developing a coherent and controllable spin-optical laser based on a single atomic layer. The discovery is made possible through coherent spin-dependent interactions between the atomic layer and a laterally confined photonic spin lattice.

The photonic spin lattice, which supports high-quality (Q) spin-valley states, is constructed with different symmetry properties. It comprises an inversion-asymmetry core and an inversion-symmetry cladding, integrated with a WS2 monolayer. This heterostructure enables a selective lateral confinement of the emergent photonic spin-valley states inside the core for high-Q resonances.

The achievement, published in Nature Materials and featured in the journal’s Research Briefing, opens new horizons in fundamental research and optoelectronic devices. It paves the way to study coherent spin-dependent phenomena in both classical and quantum regimes, providing a platform to explore the exchange of spin information between electrons and photons.

Traditionally, the spin degeneracy of light sources is lifted by applying magnetic fields. However, this approach requires strong magnetic fields and is not suitable for miniaturized sources. The researchers aim to overcome these limitations by taking advantage of artificial magnetic fields for photonic spin-split states in momentum space.

By utilizing a WS2 monolayer as the gain material, the researchers achieve spin-optical excitonic lasing at room temperatures through strong optical feedback. A WS2 monolayer possesses unique valley pseudospins, which can be selectively excited by spin-polarized light. This enables active control of spin-optical light sources without the need for magnetic fields.

The researchers’ findings have significant implications for the development of spin-optical devices and quantum information systems. The demonstrated valley coherence in the monolayer-integrated spin-valley microcavity is a step towards achieving qubits and entanglement between valley excitons for quantum information.

Further research in the field of spin-optics will continue to explore and harness the behavior of electromagnetic waves through the utilization of spin-dependent interactions.

