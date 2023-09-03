Study Reveals Link Between Earth’s Ancient Atmosphere and Mantle Chemistry

A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Portsmouth and the University of Montpellier has uncovered a crucial connection between Earth’s early atmosphere and the chemistry of its deep mantle. The investigation focused on magmas formed in ancient subduction zones during the Great Oxidation Event (GOE), a period between 2.1 and 2.4 billion years ago when oxygen levels in Earth’s atmosphere rapidly increased.

The team found that there was a shift in the composition of magmas from reduced to more oxidized forms after the GOE. This shift was due to the deep subduction of oxidized sediments that were then recycled into the mantle, providing atmospheric access to the mantle. The study suggests that this influx of oxygen may have altered the composition of the continental crust and contributed to the formation of ore deposits on Earth.

The research team used two-billion-year-old zircon crystals from the Mineiro Belt in Brazil as time capsules to analyze the sulfur state in minerals. They found that minerals from magmas that crystallized before the GOE had a reduced sulfur state, while those that formed after the event were more oxidized. This discovery provides valuable insights into Earth’s geological evolution and the connection between its external and internal reservoirs.

Lead author Dr. Hugo Moreira stated, “Not only does it provide crucial insights into Earth’s geological evolution, but it also sheds light on how the deep Earth and its mantle are intimately connected to atmospheric changes.” Co-author Professor Craig Storey added that the study opens up new avenues of research and deepens our understanding of the Earth’s ancient past and its connection to the development of our atmosphere.

The study was conducted using the ID21 beamline at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in France. The research involved scientists from multiple institutions, including the University of Brest, the University of Sorbonne, and the Federal University of Ouro Preto.

Overall, this study highlights the significance of ancient atmospheric shifts in influencing the composition of the Earth’s mantle and provides valuable insights into the planet’s evolution. By understanding how atmospheric changes have left their mark on the deep Earth, scientists can gain a better understanding of Earth’s history and the conditions that allowed for the development of life as we know it.

Source: University of Portsmouth, University of Montpellier, Nature Geoscience