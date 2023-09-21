Astrophysicist Explains How X-Ray Observatories are Advancing Our Understanding of the Universe

In a recent episode of the Physics World Weekly podcast, astrophysicist Victoria Grinberg, an expert in X-ray observatories, discusses how these powerful instruments are shedding light on some of the most violent regions in the universe. Grinberg, who works at the European Space Agency (ESA), explains how X-ray observatories are being used to study the environments around black holes and neutron stars, uncovering vital information about these mysterious cosmic phenomena.

Grinberg also shares her passion for science communication and how she has rekindled her childhood love for drawing by creating scientific illustrations. Her dual talents as a scientist and artist have allowed her to bridge the gap between complex astrophysical concepts and the general public.

Notably, Grinberg has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to radiation physics and radiation biology with the prestigious Röntgen Prize. This €15,000 prize, awarded by Justus Liebig University Giessen in Germany, is sponsored by Pfeiffer Vacuum and the Ludwig Schunk Foundation.

In addition, civil engineer Benyi Cao from the University of Surrey discusses innovative research on how ground-source heat pumps could potentially prevent potholes from forming on British roads. By controlling the temperature of the roads, Cao explains how this technology could reduce the occurrence of potholes on major road networks. A pilot scheme is currently being tested in Surrey as a potential solution to this ongoing problem.

