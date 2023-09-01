New York’s Wholesome Nighttime Sky Spectacle

An 82-year-old astronomy enthusiast named Joe Delfausse has created a unique and captivating experience in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Using his telescope, Delfausse sets up on the corner of 9th Street and 8th Avenue, providing neighbors and passersby with the opportunity to witness the wonders of the night sky.

Delfausse has been sharing his love of astronomy for the past 20 years, but recently gained widespread attention after a video of his telescope spectacle went viral on TikTok. The video showcased Delfausse calmly observing the night sky as pedestrians eagerly lined up for their turn to take a peek.

What makes Delfausse’s endeavor so special is not just the chance to see astronomical wonders like Saturn’s rings or a super blue moon, but the sense of community it fosters. Strangers come together, sharing in the awe-inspiring experience of observing celestial bodies. As one participant described, “It’s a really amazing way to see the community — I think to see your neighborhood, to see people from other neighborhoods coming together and there’s this really beautiful public service aspect of it.”

Delfausse hopes to inspire others to join him in his mission to bring telescopes to every street corner in New York City. He believes that anyone can create a similar experience and make a difference in someone’s life. With the potential to ignite a passion for astronomy and forge connections within the community, Delfausse’s telescope on 9th Street has become a symbol of wholesome joy and unity.

