Science

Dueling Meteor Showers to Light Up the Night Sky

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
For star gazers, there will be an astronomical doubleheader as the Southern Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers peak on Sunday night into Monday morning. Due to the current moon phase, the best time to view the meteor showers is after 3 a.m. when the moon sets. With a wide range of sky, observers can expect to see around 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

The meteors won’t be moving in any specific direction, so finding a comfortable spot with a clear view of the sky is all that’s needed. A physics professor from St. Lawrence University, Dr. Aileen O’Donoghue, suggests bringing out a chaise lounge, hammock, or even just a blanket on the grass to enjoy the spectacle. It’s a great opportunity to appreciate the stars and the beauty of the night sky.

According to the American Meteor Society, this celestial event will not be limited to just one night. Any night from the end of July to the beginning of August will offer the chance to witness these shooting stars.

So, prepare yourself for this mesmerizing display in the night sky and take some time to simply admire the wonders of the universe. Enjoy the show!

